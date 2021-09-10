Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,456 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

