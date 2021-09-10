Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

