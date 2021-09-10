Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

