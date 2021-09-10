Brokerages Set Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Price Target at $76.00

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.35.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

