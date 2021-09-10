GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,546.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).
GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,424 ($18.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £71.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,450.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,370.17.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
