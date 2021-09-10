GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,546.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,424 ($18.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £71.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,450.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,370.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

