SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.85 million and $70,006.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,161.74 or 0.99986144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.00 or 0.00872899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.00437865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00328721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005404 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

