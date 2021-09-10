Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 1,697 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $10,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.53 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.