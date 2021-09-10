Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

DXLG stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $399.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

