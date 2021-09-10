Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 644 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $21,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Douglas N. Armer sold 632 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $20,306.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.