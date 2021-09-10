SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $47,985.72 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $33,037.62.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

