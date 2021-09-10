Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 390 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

TRV opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

