Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

