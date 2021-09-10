Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 771,300 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889.

DPM stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.26.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.