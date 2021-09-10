Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

ADI opened at $168.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.