Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

