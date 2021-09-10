Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner Sells 11,083 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AXON stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.54 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 60.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,868,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,453,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

