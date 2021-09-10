Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

