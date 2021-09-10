Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.60. 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

About Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

