Madison Asset Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

