Madison Asset Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

