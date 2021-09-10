VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

