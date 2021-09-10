Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexsteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 2,672.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Flexsteel Industries worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

