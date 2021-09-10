Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.
Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.
