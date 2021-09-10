Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $853.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $351.09 and a 12 month high of $868.88. The company has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

