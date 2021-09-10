Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.