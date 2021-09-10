Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,240 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after acquiring an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

