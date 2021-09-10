Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

