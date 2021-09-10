Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

SFT opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

