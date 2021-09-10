Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $126.25

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

