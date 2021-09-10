Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $348.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.26. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

