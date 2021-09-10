CPUchain (CPU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CPUchain has a total market cap of $53,359.97 and $8.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00188940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.73 or 0.07317756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.58 or 1.00241904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.00867019 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 54,762,125 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

