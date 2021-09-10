Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,554 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig L. Silliman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.