First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 4,193 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

