Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $7.97 on Friday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

