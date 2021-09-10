The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.