Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $185.75 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

