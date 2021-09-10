Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,409 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $222.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

