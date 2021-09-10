Duality Advisers LP Purchases 1,579 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.