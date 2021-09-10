Duality Advisers LP Buys 24,730 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 252.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

