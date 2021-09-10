Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

