Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.