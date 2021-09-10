Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,645 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 817,356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,126,000 after acquiring an additional 810,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 659,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 571,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.