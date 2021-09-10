Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,645 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 817,356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,126,000 after acquiring an additional 810,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 659,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 571,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

