Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $148.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.