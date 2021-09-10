Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $21,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invitae by 19.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

