Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 6501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

