Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

