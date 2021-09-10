Parallel Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 120.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

