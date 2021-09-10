TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,925 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Guardant Health worth $37,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $130.85 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

