TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $33.31 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $33,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3,038.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

