Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 281 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $166,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.2% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $382.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

