American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOUT stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.18. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

